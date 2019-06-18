Fog early, another round of strong storms possible Tuesday

ROANOKE, Va - Behind the rain and storms Monday, fog will develop for some through the morning commute. A stray shower will also be possible on the drive in Tuesday morning.

**A FLASH FLOOD WATCH IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 A.M. WEDNESDAY**

MORE STORMS

Storms will again fire up Tuesday, mainly after lunch and continue through the latter stages of the night. The best chance for these storms to produce damage will be from 3 p.m. until 8 p.m.

Like Monday, damaging wind, large hail and heavy rain will be the main threats. Frequent lightning will also be common in these storms.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.