Fog early, more storms Wednesday, Thursday

ROANOKE, Va - After thick fog for some on the morning commute, another round of storms is expected later Wednesday afternoon and evening. An isolated storm could be strong, but the better chance for strong storms comes Thursday.

THURSDAY SEVERE WEATHER

A cold front slicing in will produce more thunderstorms, a few of which could be strong with damaging wind and very heavy rain the main threats. Frequent lightning and large hail will also be possible.

FIRST DAY OF SUMMER

A great pool day is in store Friday as sunshine returns behind the cold front as we officially welcome summer at 11:54 a.m. Highs Friday will be in the mid-80s.

