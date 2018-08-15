Fog for the commute, temperatures near 90 in the afternoon

ROANOKE, Va - Thick fog is out once again across parts of the area. The light jacket may be needed again this morning, especially in the valleys. Highs later Wednesday afternoon climb back to around 90 degrees with even more heat coming Thursday.

Rain chances return Friday and stay with us through the weekend.

Today:

NEW RIVER VALLEY:

Mostly sunny with highs in the low-80s.

SOUTHSIDE:

Sunny and Hot with highs in the low-90s.

HIGHLANDS:

A few clouds with highs in the upper-70s.

LYNCHBURG AND CENTRAL VIRGINIA:

Sunny with highs near-90.

ROANOKE:

Mostly sunny and hot with highs in the upper-80s.

