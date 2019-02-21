Fog for the morning commute, feeling like spring again Thursday afternoon

ROANOKE, VA. - The melting snow and ice have created thick fog in spots for the Thursday morning commute. Also, be on the lookout for fallen tree branches in the roads as heavy snow and ice have caused a few to break. If you encounter any downed power lines, it is important to treat it as it were live and not approach them.

Scattered showers continue Thursday with rain becoming likely again Friday and Saturday. By Sunday we'll make a run for 70 degrees.

1-3" of additional rain will be possible from Thursday through Sunday night. This could create minor flooding issues and more mudslides in the mountainous terrain through the weekend. Monday appears dry at this point.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.