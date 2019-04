ROANOKE, Va. - The storms are long gone, but a few showers linger to start Tuesday. Fog is thick and spots and will stay patchy through the Tuesday morning commute. By the evening commute, clouds will start to break.

Most are dry after the morning commute, but a stray shower or storm is possible right along the Virginia/North Carolina border.

Sunshine returns Wednesday with our next rain chances holding off until Friday.

