Foliage expected to peak around normal time this year

ROANOKE, Va. - The smell of pumpkin spice fills the air, temperatures hover in the 60s all day Sunday, but still - it's technically summer. That doesn't mean we can't at least think of fall, right?

A tourism site for the Smoky Mountains posted their foliage outlook for the fall of 2018. You can find their interactive map here.

Their outlook reflects a pretty normal peak, in mid-to-late October.

According to the Virginia Department of Forestry, peak usually comes in early October in the Highlands, mid October in the Roanoke Valley and Lynchburg and late October in Southside.

So far, we have two items checked off the list for a good leaf-peeping season. Spring was warm and wet. Summer was wetter than average for most of the area. The last thing we need, though, is for some warm days and crisp, cool nights.

The potential for an impactful tropical system (Florence) later this week may not bode well. The worst-case scenario would bring a significant flood threat to the region, on top of tropical storm-force wind gusts.

The best case scenario for us would be for this storm to move farther east. That would leave us with little impact. We'll keep you posted on that on air, online, on social media and on the StormTeam 10 app.

