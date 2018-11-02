Foliage more vibrant this year in lower elevations

ROANOKE, Va. - On my off days the last few weeks, I've been driving along the Blue Ridge through Roanoke County and on the Botetourt-Bedford County line. Especially this past week, I noticed something that I didn't necessarily expect. The color appears to be more vibrant below the 2,000 foot level than it does above that point (see picture above).

Let's first talk about why things have finally turned more colorful in the valley. It really has to do with the fact that things have turned cooler and drier.

The first half of October was the second warmest on record in Roanoke. It was also very wet, thanks mostly to Tropical Storm Michael.

After Michael passed, we fell into more of a fall-like pattern. This has meant more sunshine, along with cooler nights. This is what's needed for good color.

So why is it that when I drove up the Blue Ridge Parkway, things started to look like this?

You can tell that there are some bright spots, and the view is still very pretty. However, the multiple bouts with gusty wind have taken a toll. Between Michael, the front that caused many power outages in our area, and your typical fall wind, a lot of leaves have fallen off higher up.

Wind generally increases with altitude due to a concept known as thermal wind balance. (We won't get into the calculus that goes into that.) That increase is also due to the fact that there's less friction with the surface at higher elevations. Less vibrant colors in the higher elevations can also be due to the few freezes that we've had at that level in recent weeks.

With that in mind, don't fall for over-edited photos. The picture I took earlier this week is on the left. I edited the photo to make the yellow, orange and red tones pop more. You can see how much "better" the picture looks, but it's not natural.

It's still pretty this year, but the colors aren't necessarily popping in elevations of 2,500 feet or above. That's at least the case in the Roanoke Valley/along the Blue Ridge.

If you have any pictures of the leaves, or lack thereof, send those to our Facebook page.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.