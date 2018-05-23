Forecast poses challenge to Hokie Storm Chasers

Denver, Co. - Many of you have heard how this severe weather season has been rather inactive in the Plains. Meanwhile, we have had seven tornadoes in the StormTeam 10 viewing area this spring.

Nonetheless, the Hokie Storm Chasers set out for the Plains last week in hopes to spot, capture and study severe thunderstorms. On Monday, the team captured a tornado in Limon, Colorado (shown above). Now, they're faced with challenges in the weather pattern that make storm-chasing extra difficult.

The main challenge is the fact that there's no real outbreak in the forecast. The weather has transitioned into more of a summer-like pattern, in which storm systems are not as dynamic. Rather, they have to rely on small-scale ingredients in their quest.

The team spent part of the day Wednesday east of Denver, with the intention to head into Nebraska. That's where the elevated chance for severe weather is.

By Thursday, the threat for severe weather is once again hit-or-miss and farther east.

By Friday, the chance for severe weather is even more isolated from Wichita to Green Bay.

This certainly is proving to be the educational experience that students sign up for when going on this trip. In the meantime, here are a few more pictures from Peter Forister, who is out on the chase with the Hokie Storm Chasers.

Mammatus clouds appear in Limon, Colorado.

The team watches a rotating thunderstorm, with a wall cloud forming. This can be an indication that a tornado will drop.

