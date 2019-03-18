Forecasts for a jam-packed Virginia sports weekend

ROANOKE, Va. - It's a sports lovers dream this weekend in Virginia as the NCAA tournement gets underway Thursday and race weekend opens up in Martinsville.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Liberty University, Virgina Tech and the University of Virginia leave home to get the round of 64 underway. All three teams along with VCU get going Friday.

Liberty and Tech head west to San Jose. There will be showers from time-to-time in the Golden State, espcecially later Friday and early Saturday. The driest day will be Sunday.

UVA and VCU head south to Columbia, South Carolina. The weather looks to be much drier and warmer. Pack the clubs if golfing is your thing.

MARTINSVILLE RACE

No snow this time. Sunshine breaks out Friday and stays dominant for much of the weekend. Highs will flirt with 70 degrees both Saturday and Sunday.

