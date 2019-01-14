Freezing fog creates beautiful, icy scene Monday morning

ROANOKE, Va. - It may look like snow on the branches, but it is not!

It is actually rime ice created by freezing fog. Fog is made up of tiny water droplets. When the temperature dips below freezing, but the water stays in the liquid state, it is known to be supercooled. As soon as the droplets come in contact with something, they will freeze immediately.

That is why it can be dangerous for driving, but very pretty when it forms on anything else. It's caked on the trees this morning. A freezing fog advisory for slick travel was in effect earlier Monday morning where the thick fog rolled in.

