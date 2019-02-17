Freezing rain and rain develops Sunday

ROANOKE, Va. - Our next system moves in near sunrise Sunday morning.

The precipitation will initially begin as rain and freezing rain near the I-77 corridor.

It will continue to spread to the east/northeast through the morning.

A few snowflakes may mix in from time to time for locations along and north of I-64.

We could see anywhere from a glaze to a tenth of an inch of ice for areas along and west of the Parkway through about 3 p.m.

Most of the main roads should just be wet, but be cautious of slick spots on bridges, overpasses and side streets.

Scattered rain showers will be around Sunday evening and into the overnight hours.

The rain could become heavy at times.

A few lingering showers are possible early Monday morning, otherwise the clouds will gradually decrease and temperatures will warm into the upper 40s and lower 50s.

We will remain dry for Tuesday and highs will be in the mid 40s.

Late Tuesday night into Wednesday morning is when our next system arrives.

It’ll bring us another round of snow, freezing rain and rain.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.