Frigid Friday temperatures; even colder forecast next week

ROANOKE, Va. - It will be a frigid start to our Friday with temperatures in the 20s and 30s as you head out the door. Factor in our gusty winds and temperatures are feeling more like the teens and 20s across southwestern Virginia. You’ll want to stay bundle up throughout the day as temperatures will only be reaching the 40s by this afternoon.

This evening, as you are heading out to enjoy another round of Friday night football or a night out on the town, you may want to wear plenty of warm layers and don't forget to grab the hand warmers!

Temperatures are expected to drop back into the 20s and 30s by Saturday morning. This weekend will start off cold in the 40s, so you’ll want to keep the gear around if you plan to head to the Veterans Day parade.

We will have a brief warm up on Sunday and Monday with temperatures in the low 60s. Our next round of cold air arrives by Tuesday, and it will bring us our coldest temperatures so far this season.

