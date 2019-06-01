From summer Sunday to an early fall feel Monday

ROANOKE, Va. - Well June is off to a pleasant start! Outside of a spotty downpour or two, temperatures and humidity levels Saturday have not been overbearing.

The humidity jumps up just a tad Sunday, as some moisture moves in. But it won't be a lot to handle. The greatest energy with an incoming cold front will be focused north of here.

Regardless, as temperatures climb into the 80s Sunday afternoon - hit and miss showers and storms will become part of the forecast.

Does this mean a washout? Not at all! After 2 p.m. Sunday, however, you'll want to keep an eye to the sky for a quick-hitting storm. If anything severe develops, it would be closer to I-64.

Once the aforementioned front passes east, a few things will happen Sunday night and Monday. The wind will pick up. In addition, temperatures and humidity levels will drop off.

So while the tail end of May was nothing short of a scorcher, the start to June won't be too bad.

Afternoon highs in the 70s Monday will turn into nighttime lows in the 40s for most of us, making it feel like early fall by Tuesday morning.

It is June after all, so count on the warm air, humidity and storm chances coming back mid-to-late next week.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.