Front brings wet pattern to the area

ROANOKE, Va. - The cold front that we've been talking about for the past few days will finally move over our area later this evening. While this frontal boundary will start as a cold front, it will eventually become a stationary front, which will cause the front to stall out over our region.

This front not only brought the initial rain that moved through Tuesday evening, but will continue to be the cause for our wet pattern over the next several days.

Over the coming days, a few storms could become strong to severe. The strongest cells could produce frequent lightning, strong winds, heavy downpours and even hail up to the size of quarters. Our biggest concern will be the flooding threat as our area holds the potential to see rain each day. We won't necessarily see rain all day, but we could receive rain at some point each day.

