ROANOKE, Va. - The ice scraper may be needed if you parked outside as patchy frost has developed under clear skies and calm winds. The winds will pick up later in the afternoon to at times gusting around 30 mph.

Sunshine stays dominant in our skies helping temperatures rebound back to the upper-60s.

Rain chances return Friday and continue into the weekend, although a washout is not expected. Highs over the weekend stay in the low-to-mid-70s.

