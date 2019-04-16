Frosty start, breezy Tuesday afternoon, hotter Wednesday

ROANOKE, Va. - The chill is back for a short time Tuesday before a big warm up later in the afternoon. Frost has developed across parts of the region so the windshield may need to be scraped if you parked outside.

The breeze will return later in the afternoon, but won't be as gusty as Monday.

Summer-like weather arrives Wednesday and Thursday with highs around 80.

SEVERE WEATHER THREAT

The active stretch that has been around for much of April continues as the work week comes to an end. A potent system will sweep across the southern-tier of the country bringing with it the potential for more severe weather and flooding.from the Plains through the Mid-Atlantic. The severe weather threat locally will increase Friday.

While clouds will limit instability Friday, wind energy will help get storms going. Stay tuned to Storm Team 10 for more updates.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.