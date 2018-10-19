Frosty start Friday, snow in ski country Saturday

ROANOKE, Va - You may need to scrape the windshield if you parked outside this morning as frost has developed across much of the area. Most of us are starting in the 30s, but with the help of sunshine, temps jump back into the mid-60s.

Clouds start to go back on the increase later in the afternoon to make way for a slight chance for shower late in the evening. Most of that rain holds off until Saturday as a cold front pushes through.

Sunshine starts to break out Saturday afternoon. Snow showers are possible for Ski Country on the western slopes of the Appalachians Saturday night into Sunday. Accumulations will possible on the western slopes of West Virginia, but few light snow showers may spill into the Mountain Empire and New River Valley. Little to no accumulation will be expected though.

Highs by Sunday will only be in the mid-50s setting up the potential for more frost Monday as temperatures in spots flirt with the freezing mark.

