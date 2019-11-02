Frosty start to Saturday, highs mostly in the 50s

ROANOKE, Va. - It’s a cold Saturday morning with temperatures in the 20s and lower 30s under clear skies.

If you left your car parked outside overnight, you’ll be scraping frost off the windshield.

Temperatures will climb into the mid to upper 50s Saturday afternoon, under mostly sunny skies.

Lows Saturday night will plummet into the 30s and the wind will pick up some overnight.

It will remain breezy through Sunday morning, then the wind will decrease in the afternoon.

Highs for Sunday will top out in the 50s.

Afternoon temperatures for Monday will be in the 50s, then highs will return to the 60s through at least Thursday.

The next cold front will arrive Friday, and it will bring us another dose of cold air.

There will be a small chance of a few rain showers for the western slopes late Thursday into Friday morning.

Otherwise, expect highs on Friday to be in the 40s and lower 50s under mostly sunny skies.

