Frosty start Wednesday, rain returns Thursday

ROANOKE, Va - Give yourself extra time to scrape if you parked outside as frost has developed. Sunshine is back out in full force to help push temperatures into the mid-to-upper-50s.

A few showers are possible early Thursday morning, but the widespread steady, heavy rain moves in later in the afternoon and early evening. That rain stays with us through Friday. A widespread 1-2” of rain is possible Thursday and Friday. Isolated amounts of 3” will also be possible. Isolated flooding will be possible late Thursday and into Friday. Snow will develop in the mountains of West Virginia Friday night and into Saturday as colder air rushes in for the higher elevations. Most will be dry by Saturday morning.

The weekend is looking great for Christmas travel with highs in the 50s with increasing sunshine.

