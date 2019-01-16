Frosty start with more sun Wednesday, rain, snow return Thursday

ROANOKE, Va. - After the cold start, sunshine dominates helping to push temperatures back into the upper-40s later in the afternoon. Our next system, a weak one, moves through late Thursday providing areas south of 460 with light rain and areas north with light snow. A quick mix is possible right along 460 from Roanoke to Lynchburg.

The bigger system comes in Saturday afternoon to evening. For most of the event, a cold rain will be falling. As cold air plunges in, some of that rain will change to snow as the system exits. Accumulations, if any, will be on the light side.

Behind this system, lies the coldest air of the season. We’ll go from near 50 degrees Sunday morning back to the single digits and teens by Monday morning.

A flash freeze will be possible Monday as temperatures crash freezing the water leftover by the rain.

It will turn even colder getting into the last week of January.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.