Funnel cloud pictured near Smyth-Wythe line Wednesday afternoon

ROANOKE, Va. - While most storms Wednesday were garden-variety, there was one near the Smyth-Wythe County that caught some people's attention.

It was enough to produce a funnel cloud around 2:30 p.m., though there is no indication that this caused damage or touched down. The picture above shows the funnel low to the ground, but the tree line gets in the way of us determining whether or not it did actually touch down.

We also reached out to officials with Wythe County, and they have not heard any reports of damage.

Another picture was sent to us by Leslie Sims near Rural Retreat. If you look at the center of the picture, you can see a horizontal funnel.

If you have any pictures from this incident, please feel free to send them to us on Facebook, Twitter or to news@wsls.com.

