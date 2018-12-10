Geminid meteor shower set to peak Thursday night, Friday morning

ROANOKE, Va. - The Geminid meteor shower, one of the better showers of the year, is set to peak Thursday night into Friday morning. Astronomers expect, at peak, for there to be 60-120 meteors per hour.

Once the moon sets at 10:30 p.m. Thursday, that sets us up for great viewing. However, more clouds will be moving in.

Those clouds arrive ahead of our next weather maker, promising us the chance for heavy rain Friday.

What may start as a brief wintry mix in the mountains will eventually turn into a cool and heavy rain at times Friday afternoon. With snow still on the ground by then, flooding may become a concern.

We will continue to keep track of this threat as we head through the next few days.

