Getting colder Friday; big cold blast likely by end of January

ROANOKE, Va. - Temperatures have dropped steadily throughout the day Thursday, as the wind continues to be gusty at times.

This will put wind chills in the teens for many parts of the area, with wind having less of an impact the farther east you go toward Southside.

Compare that to what happened this past Monday, and it looks like child's play. It'll be cold Friday morning, but nothing like what we saw earlier in the week.

Don't get too cocky, though.

We are tracking a blast of cold air to end the month that could rival (or defeat) what we saw this past Monday.

That starts with a strong cold front that could provide us with scattered rain Tuesday afternoon. As cold air blows in, some of that may change over to snow. The best chance for accumulating snow, at the moment, appears to be west of the Blue Ridge Parkway.

A large dip in the jet stream, aided by a piece of the polar vortex, will drop down south next week. This will send a lot of cold air into the region by Wednesday and Thursday.

We'll continue to fine-tune details, such as exact temperatures and wind chills. For now, this is how things stand.

Lows Thursday night may very well drop into the single digits.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.