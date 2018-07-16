Gloomy start, afternoon storms

ROANOKE, Va. - It's a gloomy start to the work week.

Temperatures will climb into the mid to upper 80s this afternoon with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Not everyone will see this activity.

Much like Sunday, most of the precipitation will occur along and west of the Blue Ridge.

Just a few hit or miss storms will drift further east.

Some of the thunderstorms could be slow movers, which will result in locally heavy rainfall.

When you drive home Monday evening, watch for standing water.

Do not drive through flooded roadways.

Most areas will be dry Monday night and under the clouds.

Lows fall into the upper 60s and lower 70s.

An incoming cold front will bring more showers and thunderstorms to the region Tuesday.

