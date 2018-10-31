Gorgeous Halloween night, rain chances return Thursday

ROANOKE, Va - The warmth will continue to surge today as highs climb into the mid-70s under a mainly sunny sky. For trick-or-treating, it really doesn’t get better than this. Most of us will start out in the 60s with a mainly clear sky. By the night’s end, we’ll only drop into the upper-50s.

A cold front swings by Thursday bringing increasing rain chances later in the day and into Friday. Behind that front, the 50s and 60s make a comeback Friday and through the weekend.

The heaviest and steadiest rain arrives later in the day Friday. A few lingering showers will be possible Saturday morning, but a drying trend will takeover for the rest of the weekend.

The weekend at this point looks gorgeous to take in the fall color popping around the region.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.