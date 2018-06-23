Gradual clearing, afternoon storms

ROANOKE, Va. - After a very active Friday, conditions will be calmer for Saturday.

The day will start with patchy fog across the Highlands, Central and Southside which should burn off by mid-morning.

A few showers will pass through the region early Saturday morning but most locations remain dry.

The clouds will remain locked in place until about lunchtime.

A few hit or miss showers and thunderstorms will bubble up Saturday afternoon.

An isolated strong storm containing gusty winds and heavy downpours cannot be ruled out east of the Roanoke valley.

It looks like locations east of Roanoke have a better chance of a stronger storm developing Saturday afternoon.

Thundershowers end Saturday evening and it's dry Saturday night

Lows tumble into the 60s and lower 70s.

Sunday will be warmer with late afternoon showers and thunderstorms.

