Great end to the weekend

ROANOKE, Va. - If you left your car out overnight, you'll be scraping frost of the windshield early Sunday morning.

Temperatures will warm into the low to mid 50s with a few more clouds across the region.

We keep some clouds around Sunday night and temperatures fall into the mid to upper 30s.

Monday is looking to be dry with highs warming into the mid to upper 50s.

A slow moving system will bring a few rain and snow showers to the western slopes Monday into Tuesday.

A few could drift further east toward the New River Valley and Highlands.

Little to no snow accumulation is expected.

We turn cooler Tuesday with temperatures topping out in the upper 40s.

Sunshine returns for Wednesday and Thanksgiving with temperatures warming back into the lower 50s.

Our next best chance for precipitation will come Saturday.

