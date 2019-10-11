Great football weather Friday evening; tracking two cold fronts

ROANOKE, Va. - 'Tis the season for football, and boy does it feel like it! Cool mornings and warm afternoons have taken over ever since some much-needed rain (for most of the area) earlier in the week.

Friday evening's weather looks fantastic. Temperatures start in the 70s in the first quarter, dropping into the 60s by the fourth quarter during area high school football games.

We are tracking a front to our west, which will put more clouds in the area Saturday. There's not a lot of moisture with this front, so any chance of a shower is pretty minimal. We'll stay mostly dry at the Virginia Tech game and at any fall festivals going on.

Our front lingers Sunday, leaving clouds in place along with cooler air. A few showers will develop east of the Blue Ridge Parkway Sunday afternoon.

As cold front #1 passes, cold front #2 will be to our west. That front will pass through next Wednesday, giving us the chance for scattered showers. Beyond that, it will get much cooler.

A drop in the jet stream will send cooler air into our region, along with a breeze by Thursday morning. Low temperatures drop into the 40s, with some upper 30s possible by Friday morning in areas west of the Parkway.

If the wind calms down enough, some patchy frost would be possible on some elevated surfaces next Friday morning.

That's not all that rare. We actually typically see our first frost this time of year, and some of us are overdue.

