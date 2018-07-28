Great Saturday, increasing rain chances Sunday

ROANOKE, Va. - It's looking like a wonderful Saturday all across southwest Virginia.

Temperatures warm into the mid to upper 80s with mostly sunny skies and lower humidity levels.

A stray shower or two will be possible near the North Carolina state line Saturday afternoon.

Most locations remain dry.

Temperatures fall into the upper 50s and 60s Saturday night with mostly clear to partly cloudy skies.

Patchy fog may develop across the region late in the night.

Clouds increase for Sunday with temperatures warming into the mid 80s.

An isolated shower is possible Sunday morning but most of the activity holds off until around 2 p.m.

