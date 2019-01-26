Great weekend ahead, near average temperatures

ROANOKE, Va. - Saturday morning temperatures will start off in the teens and 20s, but we will have plenty of sunshine around today to help warm things up into the mid-40s.

Lows tumble into the 20s Saturday night under mostly clear to partly cloudy skies.

There’s a chance of a few snow showers for the western slopes Sunday, otherwise it’ll be mostly cloudy with highs in the mid-40s.

We will keep the quiet stretch of weather going into Monday.

Highs for Monday will warm into the upper 40s and lower 50s.

Don’t get used to the warmth, it’s only brief.

An Arctic cold front will bring us the chance for scattered rain showers Tuesday.

As colder air pumps into the region, this will change the precipitation to light snow showers.

The best chance for accumulating snow will be west of the Parkway late Tuesday.

The wind will pick up Tuesday night and this will make for a bitterly cold Wednesday.

Highs will struggle in the 20s.

We could be dealing with sub-zero wind chills Wednesday night into Thursday morning.

