Gusty wind through midday Saturday

ROANOKE, Va. - The gusty northwest wind will continue through midday Saturday and it’ll begin to decrease in the afternoon.

Temperatures are expected to top out in the low to mid-70s under mostly sunny skies.

The clouds will thicken up Saturday evening and overnight lows will fall into the lower 50s.

A weak disturbance could bring a few stray showers Sunday morning, but most locations will remain dry.

Sunday afternoon highs will top out in the mid-70s.

There will be more clouds than sunshine Monday and temperatures will be cooler.

Highs will only top out in the 60s.

After the brief cooldown, warmer air returns Tuesday with highs soaring back into the low to mid-80s.

Another boundary could bring us more showers and thunderstorms late in the work week.

