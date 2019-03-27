Have the urge to plant? Hold off a few weeks.

ROANOKE, Va. - Early Wednesday morning, temperatures tanked into the 20s across a large portion of our area.

That serves as a reminder that, even though we're seeing more daylight and it is officially spring, temperatures can still drop below freezing.

So while you may have the urge to plant, it's best to hold off for a little while. Our average last freeze comes in mid-to-late April (early May in the Highlands).

Even heading into Thursday morning, a lot of us will see temperatures dip below freezing. This is thanks to an area of high pressure overhead. Calm winds, a clear sky and dry air are a good recipe for what we call radiational cooling.

Even if we're not at 32° or below, frost will be possible given the calmer wind.

Patience is a virtue, but before you know it - we can put that green thumb to use!

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.