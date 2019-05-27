Hazy, hot and humid Memorial Day

ROANOKE, Va. - Memorial Day will be another hazy, hot and humid day.

Temperatures will soar into the 80s and lower 90s under partly cloudy skies.

There is a chance of an isolated afternoon t-shower but most locations will remain dry.

Monday night will be another warm and muggy night with lows only falling into the 60s.

Patchy fog may develop late.

The heat will continue through at least Thursday with highs each day topping out in the 80s and mid-90s.

A boundary will increase rain chances towards the end of the work week and for the weekend.

Temperatures will be in the mid to upper 80s for the weekend.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.