HEADS UP: Few strong-to-severe storms expected Wednesday afternoon, evening

ROANOKE, Va. - Combine our heat and humidity with an incoming storm system, and you have a recipe for a few strong-to-severe storms Wednesday afternoon and evening.

Areas in green are in a Level 1 of 5 severe risk today, while areas in yellow are under a slightly higher risk than that.

As a storm system taps into our heat and humidity, storms that generate along and east of I-81 can become strong very quickly.

TIMING

The time window for this to happen will be between 1 and 8 p.m. Below is what the radar may look like around the time that most of us are driving home from work Wednesday. Make sure you have the StormTeam 10 app, so you can check the radar before heading home.

POSSIBLE IMPACTS

Storms that develop will have the potential to produce localized tree and power line damage. A couple of storms may contain some hail as well. Flooding is really only a threat if you've seen heavy rain in recent days. While the tornado threat is low, it's not necessarily zero. We'll watch closely to see if any storms wind up rotating.

Stay up to date with us on air, online, on social media and on the StormTeam 10 app throughout the day.

