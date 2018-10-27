HEADS UP: Winds pick up again by Sunday evening

ROANOKE, Va. - We're tracking a front that, as of Saturday afternoon, is moving through the Northern Plains. This front will be a quick-mover, bringing with it the potential for scattered showers along with some strong wind gusts Sunday evening and Sunday night.

This likely won't be an issue for the race at Martinsville Speedway Sunday afternoon, as the chance for rain/wind gusts increases after 5 or 6 p.m.

The National Weather Service in Blacksburg has said that a wind advisory may be needed, as the front passes through Sunday evening. As of 3:45 p.m. Saturday, one has yet to be officially issued.

After dark is when the wind may really start to get gusty at times. Stronger gusts may be confined to some of the higher elevations.

As a precaution, it wouldn't hurt to take care of some things before the day is done Sunday. Bring in valuable belongings, outdoor furniture or empty trash cans. You may also want to charge your phone, in case of a power outage.

That's not to say outages will be widespread, but after Friday's rain - it may not take much for scattered outages to occur.

