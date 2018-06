ROANOKE, Va - With more sunshine Friday, temperatures will push back into the 90s for most of the area and stay warm through the evening.

Over the weekend, the humidity starts to surge back making it feel closer to 100 degrees at times.

While it will be hot, for the most part, records will be safe across much of the area.

Dry weather will continue for the weekend with only limited rain chances returning early next week.

