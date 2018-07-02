Heat builds Monday afternoon

ROANOKE, Va - Widespread 90s returned to the region Sunday and there’s more where that came from heading into the holiday. Highs this afternoon with a few clouds top out in the low-90s. With the humidity factored in, it will feel more like 100 degrees, if not even the low-100s across Southside.

A stray heating-of-the-day storm is possible in the afternoon. The hottest day of this stretch comes Tuesday with highs climbing into the mid-90s.

INDEPENDENCE DAY

Most of us are dry as you fire up the grill Wednesday afternoon, but a stray storm is possible, especially across Southside and Central Virginia.

Any storm that gets going Wednesday should dissipate by the time fireworks get going.

