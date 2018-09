ROANOKE, Va - Patchy fog is with us this morning, but it is not as thick or widespread as it has been over the last several days.

Most are dry again today with just a few pop-up storms possible.

Highs climb back to around 90 degrees with it feeling more like the mid-90s.

The wedge, high pressure over New England, develops later Saturday afternoon sending us much cooler air by Sunday.

Highs will likely be held in the low-to-mid-70s. While it will be cooler, it will still feel a little humid.

