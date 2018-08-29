Heat continues Wednesday, few afternoon storms

ROANOKE, Va - It's all about the heat again Wednesday. Highs will climb back into the upper-80s and low-90s with the heat index climbing back into the middle-90s. The humidity will remain very high at least through the end of the work week.

A stray storm is possible with the heating-of-the day later Wednesday afternoon.

A cold front, that won't provide much relief from the heat, will spark more widespread showers and storms Thursday.

An isolated strong storm is possible in the afternoon. Damaging wind and flash flooding will be the main threats.

