Heat, humidity back in full swing; daily shot of storms returns

ROANOKE, Va. - Say goodbye to last week's comfortable air. Summer is nowhere near over.

Highs Monday and Tuesday will hover around the 90° mark.

A couple spotty showers will be possible Monday, with a slightly higher chance Tuesday afternoon west of the Blue Ridge Parkway.

Come Wednesday, a front is going to stall near the region. This front will lift our warm, humid air to the point where showers and storms will develop.

Localized flooding may become a possibility mid-to-late week, as showers and storms will likely be pretty slow-moving.

Heading into the weekend, we'll have to watch an area of low pressure moving up from the Caribbean. The National Hurricane Center gives it a low chance of becoming a named storm.

Regardless, it may help keep the chance of storms around through the weekend with elevated rip currents along the East Coast.

