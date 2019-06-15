Heat, humidity back in play for Father's Day

ROANOKE, Va. - Temperature-wise, our weather the first two weeks of June has been more what you'd expect out of New York City this time of year. Now, the heat and humidity we usually feel right about now are coming back for a bit of a homecoming.

High temperatures will top out in the mid to upper 80s for most of the area Father's Day, with a few 90° readings in and around the Roanoke Valley.

Dew points return into the 60s, meaning that you'll feel more humidity than you have the last several days.

It's that combination of heat and humidity, along with a stalled front to our north, that gives us the chance for a few hit-or-miss storms late Sunday afternoon/Sunday evening. We don't expect that you'll have to cancel plans for Dad Sunday, but keep an eye to the sky in case a storm happens to develop over your area.

This sets the stage for the rest of the week, really. That meandering front to our north, along with summertime heat and humidity, will spark the daily shot of showers and storms through Thursday. A couple may become strong Monday afternoon, with heavy rain and localized wind damage not out of the question.

Because that front is likely to stay to our north, that's where we expect the higher rain totals to occur (on the order of 2-4").

A slight jog south, and we could start to see some high rain totals/localized flooding of our own.

Keep it with StormTeam 10 on air and online, as we continue to track a somewhat unsettled pattern for the week ahead.

