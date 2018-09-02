Heat, humidity continues Sunday

ROANOKE, VA - Patchy dense fog has developed across parts of the region Sunday morning.

Visibilities will be below one quarter of a mile at times.

Be sure to use the low beams and take your time on the roadways.

The fog should burn off by mid-morning.

Temperatures are expected to warm into the upper 80s to near 90 degrees under partly cloudy skies.

Hit or miss showers and thunderstorms develop Sunday afternoon.

Most of the activity should remain along and west of the I-81 corridor.

The precipitation ends when the sun goes down and we are dry Sunday night.

Lows fall into the 60s and lower 70s under partly to mostly clear skies.

Patchy fog develops late.

Monday will be hazy, hot and humid.

Temperatures top out near 90 degrees with a slight chance of an isolated thunderstorm.

