Heat, humidity kick it into high gear for final days of spring

ROANOKE, Va. - In addition to some added humidity, Father's Day has all the makings of a hot, summer-like day in most of the area. Highs top out in the mid to upper 80s along and east of the Blue Ridge Parkway (a few 90° readings around the Roanoke Valley). In the NRV and Mountain Empire, we'll be in the low to mid 80s.

Most recent forecast data suggests that any scattered storms come in during the evening, with most (if not all) of the afternoon being dry. These storms weaken, as they progress eastward. This is thanks to the loss of daytime heating.

Speaking of heating, we'll have plenty of that over the coming days.

With that heat and humidity, there's also a pretty active storm track setting up. Tiny disturbances ride along that track and give us the daily shot for showers and thunderstorms each afternoon and evening. While no outbreaks are forecast, a few strong to severe storms will be possible.

This pattern lets up a bit after Thursday, just in time for the first official day of summer. That comes Friday, as the Summer Solstice takes place at 11:54 a.m.

