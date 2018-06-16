Heat, humidity on the rise

ROANOKE, Va. - Summer will arrive a few days earlier for southwest Virginia.

An area of high pressure will result in plenty of sunshine for the weekend.

Temperatures for Saturday warm into the upper 80s and lower 90s.

Humidity levels will start to creep up Saturday afternoon across parts of the region but it should still be tolerable.

Lows fall into the upper 60s and lower 70s Saturday night with clear skies.

It'll also feel muggier.

Big-time changes are on the way for Father's Day.

Sunday afternoon, temperatures are expected to climb into the mid 90s with mostly sunny skies.

The heat coupled with significantly higher humidity levels, will have some locations feeling like the triple digits.

This pattern will be in place for the first part of the work week.

Be sure to have a way to stay cool and drink plenty of water.

