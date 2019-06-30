Heat lingers heading into July

ROANOKE, Va. - We are ending the month of June on a hot and humid note.

Sunday afternoon temperatures will climb into the upper 80s and lower 90s under partly to mostly sunny skies.

A few pop-up thunderstorms will be possible Sunday afternoon on a very limited basis.

Much like Saturday, not everyone will see a passing shower or storm.

Heavy downpours and gusty winds will be possible with some of these storms.

Any precipitation that does develop, will diminish near sundown.

Temperatures Sunday night will fall into the upper 60s and lower 70s.

Patchy fog will develop late.

The summertime sizzle continues for the first full week of July.

Afternoon temperatures will top out in the 90s and by the middle of the work week, it could be feeling like the triple digits.

A few pop-up afternoon storms are possible early in the week with better chances for storms late in the week.

