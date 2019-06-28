Heat lingers, possibly intensifies, by 4th of July weekend

ROANOKE, Va. - The first half of June was actually fairly cool at times, but we have completely flipped the script as we round out the month.

Heat and humidity pack their typical one-two punch Friday, starting as early as 10 or 11 a.m. As the afternoon goes on, temperatures top out in the upper 80s and low 90s. With that comes the chance for some hit and miss showers and storms.

As we saw Thursday afternoon, any storm that does develop will move slowly. It will also contain heavy rain, frequent lightning and perhaps even small hail. That was the case in Covington and near Montvale Thursday afternoon.

Spotty downpours, heat and humidity will be part of the forecast this weekend too. And the heat lingers on and on through next week. This, as high pressure sets up camp over the eastern half of the U.S.

This will allow for a hot, and likely more humid, 4th of July in southwest and central Virginia.

This uptick in heat and humidity has the Climate Prediction Center outlining parts of our area (mainly near and east of the Blue Ridge) for excessive heat index values July 3rd through July 7th.

We'll keep close tabs on the potential for excessive heat over the coming week, as it may affect how you plan for the upcoming holiday weekend.

In the meantime, make sure you drink plenty of water, seek shade, and take frequent breaks if you work outdoors.

