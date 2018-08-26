Heat returns Sunday

ROANOKE, VA - It has been feeling more like fall over the past few days and if you missed summertime conditions, they are back Sunday.

Temperatures are expected to climb into the upper 80s under partly cloudy skies.

Humidity levels will be higher as well.

There is a slight chance of a few thundershowers for the mountains Sunday afternoon.

The activity will be on a hit or miss basis and it will end near sunset.

Lows fall into the 60s and lower 70s tonight under partly cloudy skies.

Monday will be a carbon copy of Sunday.

Highs will top out near 90 degrees with the chance of a few mountain thundershowers.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.