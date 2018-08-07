Heat, storm chances continue Tuesday

ROANOKE, Va - Should be another a great pool day with sunshine early on and temperatures climbing back to around 90. A few showers will be possible in the morning in the Highlands, but then the entire area is dry thorough the early afternoon.

A few storms will be possible in the NRV after lunch with storm coverage increasing into the Roanoke Valley and Southside by dinner.

Rain chances diminish later this evening. Storm chances continue Thursday.

NRV:

A few storms after lunch. Highs in the mid-to-upper-80s.

Southside:

A stray storm around dinner with highs around 90.

Roanoke Valley:

A few storms around for the commute home from work. Highs around 90.

Lynchburg Area/Central Va:

A stray storm developing around and after dinner. Highs around 90.

