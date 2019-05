ROANOKE, Va. - While widespread severe weather is not expected Thursday, a few storms could produce damaging wind later Thursday. The "best" chance for this to occur will be along and north of high 460 (North of Roanoke, Lynchburg).

The main severe threat Thursday will be in the northeast.

Temperatures Thursday climb back into the upper-80s. The 90s return Friday and last through early next week.

