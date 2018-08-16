Heat surges back Thursday, stray storm possible

ROANOKE, Va - After another round of patchy morning fog, sunshine breaks out through the morning. Later this afternoon, a few storms will develop, but a lot of the area will go without seeing rain.

NEW RIVER VALLEY:

A stray shower/storm late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid-80s.

HIGHLANDS:

A stray later afternoon/evening storm. Highs in the low-80s.

LYNCHBURG AND CENTRAL VIRGINIA:

A few clouds. Hazy and hot with highs around 90.

SOUTHSIDE:

Hazy and hot with highs in the low-90s.

ROANOKE:

A stray afternoon/evening storm. Most are dry. Hot with highs in the low-90s.

