Heat surges back Thursday, stray storm possible

ROANOKE, Va - After another round of patchy morning fog, sunshine breaks out through the morning. Later this afternoon, a few storms will develop, but a lot of the area will go without seeing rain.
NEW RIVER VALLEY:
A stray shower/storm late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid-80s.
HIGHLANDS:
A stray later afternoon/evening storm. Highs in the low-80s.
LYNCHBURG AND CENTRAL VIRGINIA:
A few clouds. Hazy and hot with highs around 90.
SOUTHSIDE:
Hazy and hot with highs in the low-90s.
ROANOKE:
A stray afternoon/evening storm. Most are dry. Hot with highs in the low-90s.
